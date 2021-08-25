Motorcyclist fatally injured in Birmingham collision

One person has died following a collision between a motorbike and a stationary car in Birmingham last night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 9.15pm to reports that a motorbike and a stationary car had collided on Coventry Road, Sheldon and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, we found one patient, the motorcyclist, in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care on scene but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing more could be done to save him and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries.”