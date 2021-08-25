Leader of Havant council finds out what it takes to be a bin man

Last week, the leader of Havant Borough Council joined one of the Norse South East (NSE) bin crews for a shift collecting bins.

The bin crews have worked tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic to keep bin collections going in difficult and adverse conditions.

Councillor Alex Rennie joined a morning shift on Thursday 19 August to get a taste of what the role involves and show appreciation for the work being undertaken whilst they are short-staffed of HGV drivers.

“It was a pleasure to join the fantastic crew on a collection round. These guys have worked throughout lockdown and continue to keep one of our most vital services running during this incredibly difficult time,” said Councillor Alex Rennie, Leader of Havant Borough Council.

“I joined the crews for one morning and can really see just how much work goes into doing what they do.

“NSE crews get up at the crack of dawn every day, no matter the weather, and empty our waste. They deserve our utmost respect and appreciation.”

Everyday more than 105 tonnes of rubbish and 30 tonnes of recycling is collected throughout the borough.