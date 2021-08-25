Police are appealing for information to locate 52-year-old Simon Mortimer who is wanted on recall to prison.

Mortimer, who was originally convicted for burglary and theft offences, has had his licence revoked.

He has links to Exeter and the wider South Devon area.

Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest Mortimer.

Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of him.

Anyone who sees Mortimer is asked to not approach him and to call police on 999 immediately quoting reference EN/010572/21.