Detectives investigating an armed robbery in Leeds, in which a member of staff was attacked with a machete and seriously injured, have released CCTV images of the suspects

The victim, a 26-year-old man, remains in hospital undergoing treatment for a serious injury to his hand.

He was assaulted at about 8.45pm on Monday after two males wearing balaclavas entered Halton’s Top Store, in Selby Road, Halton, and started taking items.

Detective Constable Samantha Wilson, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was an appalling incident where the victim was running to escape when he was slashed on his back, and then suffered the injury to his hand while defending himself.

“Although the suspects’ faces were masked, the CCTV images show the clothing they were wearing. We would like to hear from anyone who thinks they recognise them or who saw them in the area at any point before or after the incident.

“A number of vehicles passed the area around the time, and we would ask anyone with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 1104 Wilson at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210427933 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.