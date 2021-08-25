Firefighters stabilised the vehicle and used hydraulic cutting equipment to create space allowing paramedics to assess the casualty’s condition, before releasing them for further treatment.
A man has been released from his car following a crash involving one other vehicle in Trinity Road, Ashford
You may also like
A man has admitted manslaughter following an unprovoked assault in Holloway
Wayne Packer, 31 of Arlington Road, NW1 pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 50-year-old Peter O’Loughlin at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 10 December...
Detectives are appealing for information after a taxi driver was injured by youths throwing rocks and stones at passing vehicles in Leeds
At 6.44pm last night (5/11) police began to receive calls reporting a large group of youths on a field next to the A64 York Road and its junction with...
Officers are appealing for information to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Gravesend
Gurdarshan Singh Bal, aged 56, is last known to have been in the town centre at around 8.30am on Wednesday 2 June 2021. He is described as being five feet and...
Disabled access day on 16th March
Take advantage of an amazing opportunity on March 16th to join in with a number of varied and accessible activities at Island Riding Centre from 10am to 3pm...
Jail for man who assaulted three officers near Aylesford
A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to assaulting three officers near Aylesford and abusing hospital staff. At around 11.40pm on Monday 17 May 2021...
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an assault on a man in his 40s in Shanklin
An altercation between the victim and three male suspects occurred in the vicinity of Regent Street, Shanklin, at around 6.15pm this evening (October 4) . It...
Folkstone Street closed as Masonry Risk of falling
Tontine Street in Folkstone currently closed due to believed loose masonry at risk of falling off a building into the street by Jolsons Party Bar. Police h e...
The Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) is launching its own dedicated Project Servator team to make it even more difficult for terrorists and other criminals to operate across London’s roads and transport hubs
The new RTPC Project Servator officers will be on roads, on buses, at bus stations, bus stops and transport interchanges. They will also conduct regular...
Investigation launched after fatal collision in Portsmouth
Officers from Hampshire Police launched a probe after a woman was killed in the Sommers town area of Portsmouth we can reveal. Police and Paramedics rushed to...
40 Firefighters search for bodies in rubble after ‘fatal’ gas explosion rips through Ealing shop
Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) crews are undertaking a complex operation at the scene of a explosion and building collapse on King Street in Ealing...
School boy kicked in the mouth in mindless attack
Harry is 15, he loves playing computer games, hanging out with his friends and being an active member of his local RAF Cadet group. He is a sweet, gentle and...
PC Miller responded to calls that a woman was floating face down in a Devizes canal on a bitterly cold evening
A Wiltshire Police officer who plunged into a freezing cold canal to save a woman’s life has been nominated for The National Police Bravery Awards – for the...
Eight Year Old Saffie Rose Roussos Named as Second Victim of Manchester Terror Attack
A eight-year-old girl has been revealed as the second victim of last night’s Manchester Arena suicide attack that killed 22. Saffie Rose Roussos died in...
Police stormed into a house and caught two suspected drug dealers bagging up Mamba in the living room
Officers used an electric saw to dismantle the front door of a property in Rufford Walk, Bulwell, before using a battering ram to smash it off its...
Man had his head kicked around like a football in Crayford Gardens
Police were called at 4:18pm today to an assault at The Parade in Crayford. An unresponsive man in his 40s was found. One person who asked not to be...
Ramesh Lubana, 27 from #Uxbridge is #Wanted
He is known to frequent #Hayes and #Southall No need to approach, please call 101 quoting 02RC/707607 Alternatively you can contact CrimestoppersUK on...
Lifeboat called to yacht stuck on Bembridge ledge
Bembridge lifeboat has launched to a yacht that’s on it’s doorstep after it ran aground and is listing heavily on Bembridge Ledge this morning The lifeboat...
Blackmail charges have been brought against a man and woman from Ashford
The charges follow an investigation by Kent Police into a report of a series of demands for money made to two people in Dover between Sunday 17 January...
Appeal to help find missing Portsmouth teeange girl
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for information to help find a missing teenage girl. Zackishia, aged 14, was last seen in the Baffins area...
In a secret list we have been shown the Isle of Wight Marks & Spencer may close and is part of the of cull of 100 stores by 2022 as it accelerates a...
Fire Rips through Recycling Centre in Portsmouth
Emergency Services are asking for people to avoid Quatermaine Road whilst they deal with a fire at a business premises. They further warn Hilsea residents to...
An increase in coronavirus infections appears to be slowing around the UK, latest data from the Office for National Statistics show.
An estimated 618,700 people had coronavirus in community settings in England last week – but the infection rate appears to be slowing down, the Office...
Police hunting bank card post theif
Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of a man who may have vital information in connection with an incident of burglary and fraud in Oxford. At around...
Officers have launched a murder investigation after the death of a baby girl
Police launched an enquiry after the four-month-old was found seriously injured at a house on Onslow Road in Blackpool last Thursday (December 3rd) She was...