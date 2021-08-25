Suspect wanted for two murders in Westminster is found with serious injuries on a canal barge in Ealing

Shortly before 5.55pm on Wednesday, 25 August, officers visited a canal barge in the vicinity of Ferrymead Avenue, Ealing as part of an ongoing investigation.

Inside they found a man who officers are confident is 49-year-old Lee Peacock. He has previously been named as a person they were keen to locate in connection with an investigation into the murder of two people in Westminster on Thursday, 19 August.

The man has sustained serious injuries, which at this stage it is believed were self-inflicted. London Ambulance Service paramedics and the London Air Ambulance were called. The man has been transported to the hospital where his condition is believed to be life-threatening.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed and the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who have indicated that they will be conducting an independent investigation.