Detectives name the victim of a fatal stabbing in Waltham Forest as they make a second arrest

A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a man whom detectives can now name as 32-year-old Abdi Khadar Adan, who was from Waltham Forest.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, 25 August. He was taken to an east London police station where he remains at this time.

Police were called at 16:31hrs on Sunday, 22 August following reports of a stabbing at Lea Bridge Road, E10.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service [LAS] and London’s Air Ambulance [HEMS].

Abdi Khadar Adan was found with life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene before being transported to an east London hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

His next of kin were informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday, 24 August confirmed the cause of death as a stab injury.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to call 101, quoting 4806/22Aug. No piece of information is insignificant and all calls are taken seriously.

Information can also be provided 100% anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.