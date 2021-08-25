Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a fatal road traffic collision in Harrow

At 3.18pm on Wednesday, 25 August, police were called reports of a collision between an HGV and a cyclist.

Officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics attended. The cyclist had sustained very serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are yet to be informed.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and has spoken to police.

Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the incident is urged to call 101, providing the reference 4218/25AUG.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam or other video footage which may have captured the incident.