Police investigating a firearm discharge in Bethnal Green have arrested three men.

On Wednesday, 14 July at around 2am, police were called to reports of gun being fired three times towards a residential address on Cyprus Street, E2.

No one was injured as a result of the shots fired.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

In the early hours of Wednesday, 25 August, officers from Trident executed a warrant at an address in E14 where two men aged 44 and 31 were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A third man aged 24, was arrested at an address in E1 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They were all taken to east London police stations where they remain at this time.

Detective Inspector Matt Webb, investigating, said: “The fact that this incident didn’t have fatal consequences was pure luck.

“Despite the fact that three arrests have been made we are still keen to hear from anyone who has information concerning those involved. If you have information that can assist our investigation please get in touch.

“Your information could help remove a lethal weapon from your streets. Please don’t hesitate, if you have information, make the call.”

