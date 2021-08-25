The victim of a fatal stabbing in Kingston has been named by Police

He has been named as 22-year-old Kai Davis (pictured) from Hounslow.

At 3.45am on Saturday, 21 August, police were called to reports of a disturbance in Clarence Street.

Officers attended and found a 22-year-old Kai who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he was later pronounced dead.

Formal identification has taken place and his next of kin were informed. They continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination held on Monday, 23 August found cause of death to have been a stab wound to the chest.

A murder investigation was launched by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

A second man, aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a south London police station and was subsequently released on bail to return on a date in mid-September.

DCI Kate Kieran, leading the investigation, said: “A dedicated team of detectives is working on this investigation. These arrests have marked significant progress and we remain committed to bringing justice to Kai’s family. I can’t imagine how difficult this time must be for them and I thank them for their continued support as we progress all lines of enquiry.

“The Met is committed to tackling violence across London, but we cannot do it alone. I continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forwards to us. There were a large number of people present when this happened and I urge those people to come forward. You may be able to help us significantly in our investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1211/21AUG.

You can submit information or video/images using this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S84-PO1.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.