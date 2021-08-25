Officers investigating the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Otas Sarkus in Newham last week are releasing an image of a car they believe was used by those involved in the murder.

The white Volvo 4×4 SUV was stolen from Manor Park, E12 on Monday, 14 June and officers think it remained in the local area until it was used in the shooting on Wednesday, 18 August.

The vehicle was discovered set alight in the early hours of Thursday, 19 August.

Detective Inspector Louise Caveen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Finding out further details about this car and who was using it in the weeks before the murder is key to our investigation and we are urging anyone in the Upton Park and Forest Gate area to check their CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage in case it is captured there.

“Please think back to last week and whether you remember this Volvo – perhaps it was parked up outside your house for some time or you saw it being driven suspiciously. Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help us get justice for Otas’ family.

“Similarly, if you were in the vicinity of Raymond Road on the night of the murder and have not yet come forward to police, please contact us or Crimestoppers completely anonymously as soon as you can.”

Otas, from Plaistow, was fatally shot in Raymond Road, E13 at around 10.45pmlast Wednesday and died two days later on Friday, 20 August.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Operation Tielen or CAD 7763/18Aug. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS21S82-PO1 to submit any photos, footage or information which could assist the investigation.