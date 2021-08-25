A misconduct hearing found that a former Detective sergeant would have been dismissed without notice had he still been a serving officer

The hearing, held on Wednesday, 25 August, found that former Detective Sergeant Benjamin McNish, 31, of the East Area Command Unit, breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct and that this amounted to gross misconduct.

This comes after he was convicted on Thursday, 10 June of observing a person doing a private act contrary to Section 67(1) and (5) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

He was sentenced on Wednesday, 14 July to 20-weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years. He will be placed on the sex offender’s register for seven years, and was ordered to complete a sexual offenders’ programme, attend rehabilitation and pay £750 in costs.

This relates to an incident that occurred on 18 February 2019 at an address in Camden. McNish was staying in police accommodation while on a course.

He used his phone to view through a glass panel above the bathroom door while a female resident was showering. She saw the phone, got out of the shower and confronted him.

Police were called and McNish was arrested at the scene.

He was suspended from duty since his arrest and resigned from his position shortly after criminal proceedings concluded.

After hearing the evidence, the Chair found that the officer had committed misconduct in relation to the allegations and had he still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, who is in charge of the East Area Command Unit, said: “DS McNish’s actions were completely unacceptable and, quite frankly, shocking. He has already resigned from his position, something which I hope reflects his remorse for his appalling behaviour.

“I hope this also provides reassurance to the public regarding the expectations we have of officers in the Met and makes clear that when these standards are not upheld, the Met will take action.”