Three teenagers have been convicted in connection with the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Anas Mezenner in Tottenham

The three defendants, all aged 17, appeared before the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 25 August where they were convicted as follows:

The first was found guilty of the manslaughter of Anas Mezenner and grievous bodily harm [GBH] with unlawful wounding in relation to a second 17-year-old male who was also stabbed during the incident.

The second was found guilty of the murder of Anas Mezenner and GBH wounding with intent in relation to a second 17-year-old male who was also stabbed during the incident.

The third was found guilty of the manslaughter of Anas Mezenner.

All three are remanded in custody to appear for sentencing at the same court on Thursday, 30 September.

The court heard how Anas was with a group of three friends in the area around West Green Road on the evening of Tuesday, 19 January.

At around 9pm Anas and his friends were confronted by the suspects in Willow Walk, N15 who were armed with at least three knives. In the ensuing attack, Anas was stabbed and assaulted and left for dead. His three friends were chased and although they managed to escape, one of them received a stab wound to the back.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called to the scene and found Anas collapsed in the street. He was taken to hospital; however – despite the best efforts of medical staff, Anas died in the early hours of the following morning.

An investigation was launched and following an analysis of the scene vital evidence was recovered. A Chrysler vehicle was found parked in nearby Milton Road – it was searched and two large knives were recovered inside. Forensic analysis of the vehicle yielded fingerprints belonging to two of the defendants.

CCTV analysis of the surrounding area was secured and was found to show the three defendants in the moments before and after the attack.

On Wednesday, 20 January a warrant was executed at an address in Turnpike Lane and two of the teens were arrested. A search of the address recovered another knife and clothing that could link to the suspects shown on CCTV. An analysis of a mobile phone seized from one teenager also revealed messages describing the fatal attack.

On Wednesday, 27 January a further warrant was executed in Tottenham and a third teenager was arrested. A further knife was recovered at this address.

In police interview, two of the suspects refused to answer questions but the first teenager provided a prepared statement claiming he was at a friend’s house on the night of the murder and never left; this was plainly untrue as CCTV had identified him at the scene.

All three males were subsequently charged with Anas’s murder and GBH for the attack on his friend.

Detective Inspector Louise Caveen from the Met’s Specialist Crime said: “This was a clinical and violent attack that left a young man with fatal injuries. In a matter of seconds, Anas was stabbed, assaulted and left to die on the street – another example of a young life needlessly lost as a result of knives being on our streets.

“While we have not been able to establish exactly why Anas was attacked, we believe the confrontation took place as a result of an incident, some years before, where one of Anas’s group had had their phone taken.

“Whilst Anas and his friends may have anticipated a confrontation, they did not attend the location armed with knives with the intent of using lethal force as the suspects did.

“The loss of Anas has been devastating for his family and I sincerely hope they can take a small measure of comfort in knowing that those responsible for his death have been held to account.”