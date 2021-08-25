BREAKING

OnlyFans backtracks its plan to ban explicit content

OnlyFans announced on Wednesday that it is suspending its plan to ban sexually explicit content on the platform. This decision comes after the company received backlash following the news of the ban on August 19. Founder Tim Stokely initially said the change was in response to obstacles from banks. However, OnlyFans now says it has “secured assurances necessary” to support its creator community.