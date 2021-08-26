Police have arrested a man this evening on suspicion of contaminating food at 3 supermarkets in Fulham
You may also like
Romney Marsh search warrant leads to further county line charges
Four men have been charged and remanded in connection with county lines drugs supply following a search warrant at a caravan site in Romney Marsh...
Cyclist suffers Life changing serious injuries following Collision in New Forest
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision between a car and a bicycle in the New Forest Shortly after midday on Friday, December 2, a...
Two arrested for theft of vehicle after pursuit in Everton and Anfield
Officers arrested two men in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle in Everton on Saturday, 15 May. At around 5.30am, police were called to reports that...
Three people have convicted of the murder of a man who was found stabbed in Southend earlier this year
Lee Chapman, 26, was found injured in Cromer Road at around 11.50pm on Friday 6 March.He was taken to hospital, but, sadly died from his injuries.A forensic...
Rider airlifted following Maidstone Collision
Officers appeal for witnesses to serious Maidstone collision Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Maidstone. Officers were called...
Terror Arrest at Stansted Airport
A man has been arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion he planned to travel to Syria. The 37-year-old, who has not been identified, was detained by counter...
Another theft from a fire station scum bags
Hydraulic equipment stolen from fire service building Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service building...
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Maida Vale
Police were called at 8.25pm on Saturday, 31 July to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist in Maida Vale Road, near to the junction...
A 34 year-old man from Portchester has been jailed for 33 months following a road rage assault where a 66 year-old man was repeatedly hit on the head with a...
Traffic Chaos in Portsmouth as Driver fail to Read Signs as Major Road is Closed
Traffic has ground to Holt in Part of Portsmouth today after drivers failed to taken notice and read signs about upcoming works on a major road. Drivers are...
Paramedics stabbed on duty thank colleagues who saved them
Two paramedics, who were stabbed while attending a patient in Wolverhampton earlier this month have praised the colleagues who came to their aid and...
Man jailed after 22kg of heroin with a street value of more than £1 million taken off the streets
A man has been sentenced to a total of seven years’ imprisonment for drugs offences. Conrad Kingdom, 46 of Tottenham had previously pleaded guilty to...
Police release E fit after attempted Street Robbery in Lymington
An Efit image has been released by officers investigating an attempted robbery in Lymington. A 44-year-old man was walking along the underpass, at the junction...
Man injured after being hit by fire engine responding to emergency call in Forest Gate
A man has been injured in a collision with a fire engine responding to an emergency call in the early hours of Wednesday morning The collision happened at...
Two adults and a 15 month old baby were rescued from rocks in Cornwall yesterday afternoon by the Coastguard helicopter. Just after 1.10pm on Sunday 10 June HM...
A section of the A3 between Liphook(B2131)and A325 southbound remains closed this evening (Thursday) following a vehicle fire. Fire crews from Hampshire Fire...
A man aged in his thirties, sustained a stab wound to his chest and a stab wound to his leg. He remains in hospital
At around 7.55pm yesterday (9/11) there was an altercation between a group of people in Lambourn Road. A man aged in his thirties, sustained a stab wound to...
BREAKING NEWS:Northwood Property in Lockdown after Armed Stand off with Police
Armed Police officers from Hampshire Constabulary have put a house in lockdown this afternoon after a man has threatened to come down and do them (Officers)...
Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information, following a number of indecent exposures in the Hamble area
The first incident occurred on Hamble Lane at between 3.10pm and 3.15pm whereby a man exposed himself to two young teenage girls. The second incident...
Purley Town Centre on lockdown following stabbing
A large part of Purley town centre is cordoned off tonight amid reports of a double stabbing. Police have confirmed that a victim was stabbed in the hand at...
Thirty firefighters tackle blaze that rips through two terrace houses in Andover
A pair of terraced houses were badly damaged after a severe fire in Andover. Fire Crews were called to King George Road when the fire started in a bedroom of...
Police in Portsmouth are investigating an assault against a 14-year-old boy in Moneyfield Avenue at about 7.45pm last night (11 March). The boy was taken to...
Have you seen Missing Jean Lea from Bournemouth
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 67-year-old Bournemouth woman and are appealing for the public’s help to find...
Man Jailed for Grooming offences
A man has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment after being convicted of two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Dale Lucas, aged 27...