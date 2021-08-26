BREAKING FULHAM LONDON

Police have arrested a man this evening on suspicion of contaminating food at 3 supermarkets in Fulham

1 hour ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at
The supermarkets – Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s – have closed and crime scenes are in place.
 
Officers were called at around 7.40pm after a man was reported to be shouting abuse at people in the street. The man is alleged to have visited three supermarkets in Fulham Palace Road SW6 and injected foodstuffs using a number of syringes. He has been taken into police custody.
Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets this evening. H&F Council’s Environmental Health team are now working with the supermarket branches affected.
 
 
 
The supermarkets – Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s – have closed and crime scenes are in place. The food items affected are believed to be processed meat and microwaveable products. It is currently unknown as to how many items have been contaminated, or what with substance.
 
 
 