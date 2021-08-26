Police investigating an assault against a man on-board a service travelling from Charing Cross to Dartford station are today releasing CCTV images of three suspects

At 11.20pm on Thursday 22 July the victim approached three people, two teenage girls and one boy, who were causing a disturbance on the train and asked them to be quiet.

They became verbally abusive and threatening towards the victim. The boy then smashed a bottle of Smirnoff vodka on the seat of the train and swung it towards the victim, cutting his hand.

The boy then kicked the victim several times, before the group got off the train at Welling station.

The victim attended hospital for treatment to lacerations on his hand.

Officers believe the young people in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 766 of 22/07/21.