Police investigating an assault against a man on-board a service travelling from Charing Cross to Dartford station are today releasing CCTV images of three suspects
You may also like
Detectives investigating the murder of 16-year-old Amaan Shakoor in Walthamstow
An 18-year-old man from east London was arrested on Monday, 9 April on suspicion of murder. He has since been released under investigation. Police were called...
A paedophile who subjected his victims to harrowing ordeals over three decades of offending has been jailed for 25 years
Joseph Telford’s crimes, spanning the 1950s, 60s and 70s, came to light in 2017 when one of his victims reported what had happened to police. An...
Man who was killed on Friday in Chislehurst named as Frank Bullbrook
A 34-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run van driver at Slades Drive Friday night has been named as Frank Bulbrook, a local plumber. His death is connected to...
A 14-year-old girl from the Ryde area has been arrested by Police on the Isle of Wight. The arrest follows an armed attempt to rob Duffetts Stores on John...
Man in custody after two men in their 60’s are mowed down and killed
An investigation has been launched after two men died following a road traffic collision in Bedford yesterday afternoon (Saturday). At around 12.22pm, we...
Robert Foote, 67, has been named locally as the volunteer at the track, near Dartford on Saturday afternoon who was struck by a car which had flipped into a section of fencing
A former local Mayor of Epsom Rob Foote, has been named locally as the marshal killed at Brands Hatch, whilst serving as a volunteer marshal at the famous...
Scummy Andover mob attack autistic 16 year old at pizza outlet as mother calls for names of the offenders
A mother from Andover in Hampshire has hit out at a mob of hooligans who attacked her son in a pizza outlet and ‘bottled in his legs’ Kim Richens lashed out...
Hampshire PCC Election Candidates sign-up to the Code of Conduct
Voting to elect a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for the Hampshire Police Area will be taking place on Thursday 5 May. The result will be declared on...
New life-saving kit installed thanks to local schoolgirl
Bullen Village near Ryde now has its own life-saving defibrillator thanks to the fundraising efforts of 12-year-old resident Katie Barnicoat. Island Roads...
Arsenal fans come together after team beat arch rivals Chelsea at Wembley
Arsenal have done it again, claiming the FA Cup by toppling arch rivals Chelsea 2-1 inside an empty Wembley Stadium. The quiet and ghost like scenes inside the...
Police are concerned for missing Brighton teenager Harris Bunch
Officers are concerned for missing Brighton teenager Harris Bunch Harris, 13, was last seen at his home address in Brighton around 5.30pm on Tuesday (June 18)...
Court hears No Controlled Drugs and Missing Police Camera Footage
Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning heard that no controlled substances were found in the Arts Lodge & Park Cafe following the brutal eviction...
Police officer tackles man with knife in Northampton town centre
A 28-year-old man who was tackled to the ground by a police officer after threatening members of the public with a knife has been convicted for his crime. On...
NCA officers have arrested a second man over a £10million cocaine seizure at Newhaven.
National Crime Agency officers have arrested a man on the Isle of Wight as part of an investigation into a seizure of almost 100 kilos of cocaine at Newhaven...
Wateringbury sex offender jailed for Six Years
Wateringbury sex offender jailed A pensioner from Wateringbury has been sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of multiple child sex...
Two pedestrians rushed to hospital after being mowed down by a car in Havering
Two pedestrians have been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Havering A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called by the London...
UPDATED:125 firefighters have rushed to the scene of a huge warehouse fire in East London
Barking,London, Around 125 firefighters have rushed to the scene of a huge warehouse fire in East London. The fire, which started on Friday evening (May 15) in...
Police are appealing for your help at approx 0950am on Thursday 5th November a lady was at Royal Derby Hospital by the Endoscopy Unit. Whilst there, a male...
Police investigate anti-Semitic and white supremacist graffiti in Blackheath
Police are investigating anti-Semitic and white supremacist graffiti that has appeared at Barclays Bank, the Blackheath Standard and apparently other local...
One dead and ten others stabbed in Croydon blood bath
One man has been fatally stabbed and 9 others injured in a spate of stabbings around Croydon in South London tonight. Police were called to 5 separate...
Hurricane Pulls Saharan Sand into the Atmosphere
Darkened skies and a red sun over the UK are a result of the oncoming downgraded Hurricane, Ophellia, experts say. It is due to the remnants of Hurricane...
Man accused of murdering 16-year-old schoolgirl Louise Smith, has entered day two at Winchester Crown Court
Shane Lee Mays, 30 of Somborne Drive in Havant is accused of killing Louise after her body was discovered in the Havant Thicket woodland on the 21st May...
Have a safe Notting Hill Carnival
Thousands of officers from the Metropolitan Police Service will be on duty in west London this Bank Holiday weekend, working hard to ensure that the Notting...
A #Hull man has been jailed for six years after admitting the manslaughter of a PCSO
A #Hull man has been jailed for six years after admitting the manslaughter of his partner PCSO Carole Forth at a property in Woodhall Street, Hull, on December...