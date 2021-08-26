Police searching local area in Claudia Lawrence investigation

Police have issued an update. Speaking from the search area Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, Head of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team and the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said:

“The searches which have commenced on Tuesday 24 August 2021 at Sand Hutton Gravel Pits are in relation to the disappearance and suspected murder of Claudia Lawrence more than 12 years ago.

“I cannot say exactly how long these searches may take, however, it is likely that specialist officers and staff, including underwater search teams and forensic experts, will be here for a number of days.

“While I am unable to disclose what has led us to this area, I must stress that the searches are just one of several active lines of enquiry currently being pursued by the Major Investigation Team in our efforts to establish what happened to Claudia and identify any person responsible for causing her harm.

“Claudia’s family have been updated about this development in the case.”

On their behalf, and out of respect for their privacy, we ask journalists and members of the public to avoid engaging in any speculation about the case.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and pass details to the Force Control Room quoting “Claudia Lawrence”.