A body has been found in the search for missing 38-year-old Mark Spence
The victim was walking past a bus stop on Vincent Walk in Southmpton when another man spat at him
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40’s was assaulted in Vincents Walk and Hanover Buildings in Southampton yesterday, 23 September. ...
Portsmouth Man Fighting for his life after Hit and Run
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was in collision with a pedestrian on Station Street, Portsmouth at around 11.20pm on Sunday, March 27. The...
Reading Murder probe reclassified as manslaughter
Thames Valley Police have now confirm that an incident in Reading that was initially investigated as a murder investigation has now been classified as a...
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed repeatedly in #Nunhead, south-east London
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed repeatedly in #Nunhead, south-east London. Met Police say at 6:10pm...
Protesters have been warned to stay away from the court hearing of four people accused of pulling down the statue of Edward Colston
Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 32, and Sage Willoughby, 21, all of no fixed abode, will appear before Bristol Court
Surrey Fire Crews called to Rileys in Guildford with Persons reported
Fire crews from Guildford and Woking have been called to tackle a blaze at Rileys in Haydon Place Guildford with reported on unaccounted and persons trapped...
Woman stabbed in the neck in Hoxton
Detectives from Hackney are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was stabbed in a lift in Hoxton. Police were called just before 15:00hrs on...
Two police officers taken to hospital following head on smash with a tree
Two Officers from Thames Valley Police remain in Hospital this evening. Following a head on crash with a tree on the Bath Road A4 Reading Berkshire. Paramedics...
Two People Dead after Fatal Head on Collision near Nether wallop
Two people have died following a collision near to the village of Nether wallop in Hampshire this morning . The collision involved a Blue VW Caddy Van and a...
Serious life changing collision closes part of the M25 in Essex
The M25 is closed ant-clockwise between Junction 31 for Purfleet/Lakeside and Junction 30 for Aveley following a multiple vehicle collision. There are long...
Storm Katie Rips off Roofs of Posh Pads in Gosport
STORM Katie has ripped across the south today bringing down trees, knocking out power and causing flash floods. Two roofs on multi million pound properties at...
March murder victim named
Detectives have named a woman who was murdered in March on Monday morning (10 May). Wendy Cole, 70, of Oak Tree Close, March, died at her home as a result of a...
Armed Police called to Man with a gun in Morden
Police were called at 12:45pm on Wednesday, 20 November to reports of a man believed to be in possession of a firearm in the Morden Hall Park area. Officers...
A 19 year old man has suffered several stab wounds to his leg in Twickenham this on Sunday afternoon. Met police say they were called at 2.48pm to London Road...
Friends rally round after teenager injured his arm in the West Wight
Isle of Wight firefighters praise quick thinking group of young people who all helped their injured friend at Totland this afternoon. Fifteen year old Ollie...
Teenager charged in connection with stabbing in Wokingham
A teenage boy has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent. It’s in connection with an incident outside The Station Tap on Station Road...
A suspected cocaine dealer has been charged after he was stopped by a patrol in Maidstone
On Saturday 21 November 2020, officers were in an unmarked police vehicle in Douglas Road, when their attention was drawn to a Vauxhall Meriva that had...
A former police sergeant has been sentenced for harassment
Syed Ali, 46, formerly attached to the East Area Command Unit was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 12 May as follows: –...
Colchester: Four men jailed for drugs conspiracy
Main article content Navigation Brought to justice 16:22 21/05/2021 20210521 Colchester Four men jailed for drugs conspiracy 1-600px.jpg Pictured: Jake Gregory...
A 17-year-old boy, from Reading, who cannot be named for legal reasons has been charged
A boy has been charged with Section 18 GBH and possession of an offensive weapon, following an incident in Reading. The 17-year-old boy, from Reading, who...
Homerton Hospital in police lockdown after Two shot in Hackney
Two people have been shot at a silent party (unlicensed music event) that was being held in Mandeville street in Hackney in East London. They are just two out...
Hurricane Grace plunged Mexico into torrential rains on Saturday, killing at least eight people in devastating floods and landslides after it became the strongest storm of the year to hit the country’s Gulf coast
Grace, a Category 3 hurricane on a 5-step Sapphire-Simpson scale at a maximum of 125 miles per hour (201 km per hour), hit the coast near the resort of...
Man who rammed Edmonton Police Station remanded in custody
A man has today, Friday 13 November, appeared in court in connection with an incident at Edmonton Police Station, in north London. Adam Pawlowski, 45, of...
A prisoner has absconded from HMP Sudbury
A prisoner has absconded from HMP Sudbury.Marc Da-Silva, who is 33, absconded from the prison yesterday, on Monday 8 March.He was convicted at Manchester Crown...