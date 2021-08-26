BREAKING MISSING NORTH YORKSHIRE YORK

A body has been found in the search for missing 38-year-old Mark Spence

3 hours ago
1 Min Read
Mark had been reported missing to Metropolitan Police having not been seen or heard from since Tuesday 8 June. He was known to have travelled to Camber after this time.
A body was found in Kent on August 20 and while formal identification has yet to take place, it is believed to be that of Mark.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s officer has been informed.
 
 
 
 
 