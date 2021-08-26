BREAKING CAMBRIDGE ESSEX SOUTHEND

Detectives investigating the death of Simon Dobbin, who was seriously injured in an assault in #Southend in 2015, have received the results of a post mortem which show there’s a causal link between the attack and his death

Cambridge United fan Simon was left with permanent brain damage after being assaulted in East Street following a match between Cambridge and Southend United on 21 March 2015.
Thirteen people were convicted and sentenced in connection with the incident.
Sadly, in October last year, at the age of 48, Simon died.
A forensic post-mortem carried out has identified a link between the assault and Simon’s death.
Acting Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings said: “We will now carry out an investigation to see if we can directly and evidentially show who was responsible for his death.”