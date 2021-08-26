30-year-old Saltburn-by-the-Sea man, Alexander Standell is wanted after being recalled to prison for breaching his licence
Gomshall,Surrey Wednesday 29th March 2017
Gomshall,Surrey Wednesday 29th March 2017 Video Showing the scene following fatal collision: Surrey Police has released details of a motorcyclist who...
Fire Crew called to Chimney Fire in Bembridge
An Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service Crew stationed at Sandown have been called out to deal with Chimney Fire in Bembridge this evening. The crew was...
A man who fell overboard from his vessel has been rescued from the water earlier today
A man who fell overboard from his vessel has been rescued from the water earlier today. Just after 10am today (12 May) HM Coastguard received several 999 calls...
Police have recovered a firearm following a search of an address in Brent
On Tuesday, 24 August, officers, assisted by the Specialist Firearms Command entered an address on Conley Road, NW10. A search of the address resulted in...
A man has been jailed for more than four years after admitting to causing the death of a woman in a collision in Colchester.
Linda Franklin, 39, was a passenger in a silver Audi A3 being driven by David Jankovic on Avon Way at around 6pm on Thursday 27 August last year. As the...
UPDATED: Emergency services called after people struggling to breath after chemical spilliage in Croydon
Reports of up to 13 Police,Fire,Paramedics and specialist HART team paramedics have been reported on Montana Close Sanderstead on the outskirts of Croydon this...
Detectives are appealing for information following a collision in Wandsworth.
Police were called at approximately 9.55pm on Tuesday, 15 May to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian on East Hill, at the junction with Tonsley...
The Met take on Tom Hardy’s story time
Officers from a Safer Neighbourhoods Team based in Croydon have found a creative way to keep in contact with local pupils while the majority of schools across...
Police Close Part of A303 following Two Vehicle Collision
Officers from the joint operations Road Policing from Thames Valley and Hampshire Police have closed one lane of Bullington Lane on slip of the A34 near...
Man killed after Multiple vehicle near Pembury
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Pembury. At 12.04pm on Tuesday 11 August 2020, a collision involving a...
Two men have been jailed for an armed robbery in Worthing
At 4.30pm on Thursday (3 December), two men who had been browsing Worthing News in Rowlands Road, pulled out a silver imitation revolver and demanded...
Russell Walton left his victim suffering multiple injuries following an unprovoked and sustained assault earlier this year
A Sevenoaks builder who repeatedly kicked and stamped on a man’s head with steel toe-capped boots has been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment. Russell...
Man wanted over abduction and rape of two women
Detectives have named a man wanted in connection with the abduction and rape of two women. Officers appealed to identify a man wanted in connection with the...
Woman Dies in fatal collision in Malden
Officers investigating a road traffic collision in New Malden are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Police were called at 11.24pm by LAS on Monday, 13...
Two People have been left Seriously Injured after Car ploughs into Tree in Egham
Did you witness a collision on Wick Lane in Egham last night? If you witnessed a collision involving a grey Mini Cooper on Wick Lane in Egham last night (28...
A total of 107 people were arrested as part of the policing operation for the protests in central London on Saturday, 3 April
These were for a range of offences including breach of the peace; violent disorder; assault on police and breaches of Covid legislation. One woman was arrested...
Man Hunt Launched after eleven year-old girl was inappropriately touched over clothing in Newport
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have launched an investigation after a child was touched inappropriately on the Isle of Wight. The incident is understood...
Can you help find missing 87-year-old Rosemary Hickey from Harlow
Relatives last heard from Rosemary on Monday 14 December.It is thought she may be wearing a black hooded jacket and may have a black and white canvas bag...
Blaze breaks out at Kentish Town Royal Mail
Fire fighters from London Fire Bridge stationed at Kentish Town are dealing with a fire at the Royal Mail depot in Regis Road this afternoon. Four fire engines...
Usually, a knock on the door in the middle of the night heralds bad news but for Westcliff resident Paul Rudd it brought news of a life-saving kidney transplant
And it was PC Alex Watt and PC Sam Hudson, from Southend Local Policing Team, who were asked to make the call. Sam said: “It was quite a welcome change as we...
A man has been charged with the murder of a Bulgarian man who was found dead at his home in Croydon
A man has been charged with the murder of a Bulgarian man who was found dead at his home in Croydon. Nikolay Zhivkov, 44, of no fixed address was charged on...
Diorgu is clearly a dangerous man who will spend the foreseeable future behind bars
A man who robbed a woman at knife point is off our streets after being jailed for nine years.Edward Diorgu had arranged to meet the victim at an address in...
A drug dealer who sold heroin and crack cocaine in Dover has been jailed
A drug dealer who sold heroin and crack cocaine in Dover has been jailed. Garry Stow, 51, was one of a number of dealers caught during a Kent and Essex Serious...
Further arrest over Hackney murder
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Hackney have made a further arrest. A 27-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation as...