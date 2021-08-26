BREAKING LONDON NORTH YORKSHIRE Saltburn-by-the-Sea SCARBOROUGH

30-year-old Saltburn-by-the-Sea man, Alexander Standell is wanted after being recalled to prison for breaching his licence

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him and we’re now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts to come forward with information..
Standell is white, around 6 ft tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe he could be in London.
He also has links to Scarborough and Saltburn-by-the-Sea
Standell knows he is wanted and has been actively evading us since he was recalled to prison.
If you see him, or have any info, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210140638