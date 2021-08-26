Police are trying to locate wanted man Craig Ham, 28, from Southampton. Can you help or do you know his whereabouts?
One Dead Two Missing After early Morning Boat Collsion
One man has been pulled from the sea alive, but another has sadly died and a search is under way for two others after a boat is reported to have sunk in the...
Family paid tribute to murdered mum of two Nelly Myers
The family of Rotherfield woman, Nelly Myers, has made an emotional tribute to her as a man appeared in court charged with her murder.Nelly, 58, was sadly...
Three rescued from serious house ablaze in Gosport
Fire crews have successfully rescued three people from a house that was ablaze in Gosport in Hampshire. Crews from Gosport, Fareham and Hightown were mobilised...
Police warn of the dangers of entering River Thames
Ahead of the summer holidays and warmer weather, the Met’s Marine Policing Unit (MPU) are raising awareness about the dangers of entering the water and what to...
Breaking News Mum mowed down in a Penge
A mum killed after she and her baby in a pram were hit by a car on Croydon Road in Penge 8:05pm last night has been named as Nicole Newman (23). Her 8-month...
Eight Prison officers attacked and injured at HMP Winchester Prison
. Three more Prison staff have been assaulted at HMP Winchester in Hampshire today resulting in 2 requiring hospital treatment. That makes a running total 8...
Can you help find Slawomir Pajak (56) who is missing from his home in Stamshaw in Portsmouth?
Can you help find Slawomir Pajak (56) who is missing from his home in Stamshaw in Portsmouth? Police are concerned for his welfare as he hasn’t been seen since...
Have you seen this 40 year old Female, Silvia Sulovska?
She has been #missing since 30th JUNE 2021. Silvia is known to frequent #Stratford #ForestGate #Newham .If you have any information that may help locate her...
Scumbags have stolen Charlton Manor school minibus from the school driveway in South London
Two heartless thieves have taken a school minibus that has now depriving pupils to be able to go out on school trips. The thef happened yesterday (Thursday 5th...
Police are concerned for the welfare of Endellion Rose Nagel
Police are concerned for the welfare of Endellion Rose Nagel aged 51. Endellion was last seen in the St James Picadilly area of London on 28/08/2020. If anyone...
Woman who was killed by a train near Faversham has been named as Bonnie Yendell.
A young woman hit and killed by a train on a level crossing at Monkshill Road, Graveney near Faversham yesterday, has been named as 28-year-old Bonnie Yendell...
Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a property in Chatham Close in Salisbury
On Saturday morning (5/12) It is thought that the crime took place between 8.50am and 9.40am, with the thieves entering through a smashed window. Various...
His killers are still out there and his family have never got the justice
Savagely murdered trying to protect Firefighters on the Broadwater Farm Estate. His killers are still out there and his family have never got the justice they...
Stay at Home Save Lives as COVID19 death hit 10,000 Mark
As of 9am 11 April, 334,974 tests have concluded, with 18,091 tests on 10 April. 269,598 people have been tested of which 78,991 tested positive. ...
Tower Bridge is stuck open due to a technical fault after opening for Jubilee Trust Tall Ship
Police say Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure. It had been opened to let the Jubilee Trust Tall Ship through...
Fire crews from Portchester, Farnham, Wickham and Bishops Waltham were mobilised to a tackle a fire at a school in Waltham Chase this morning. Smoke was found...
Thousands Stolen after Gosport Marina Burglary
Haslar Marina has been broken into and a large amount of Henri Lloyd Clothing has been stolen the breaking has happened over the weekend. 3x Freedom Jackets...
Pensioner seriously ill after car ploughed into tree
Surrey Police appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured when her car collided with a tree in Pirbright earlier this evening (18 July). The...
The family of a man who sadly died in a collision in Hayling Island have today paid tribute to him
Police were called to a single-vehicle collision which took place on West Lane just before 7.30am on the 10th October 2020 in which a black Mazda 2 collided...
UPDATEDTwo Teenagers critical ill in Hospital after bus crash in Croydon
Two teenagers are in hospital following a collision between a bus and a moped. One of teenager had been stabbed and was being rushed to hospital by his friend...
Six arrests and three knives recovered after gang fight in Ashford
Six arrests have been made and three knives recovered by Kent Police officers investigating a disturbance in Ashford town centre. Officers were called to a...
Blackwall Tunnel reopens following armed Police stop
The Blackwall Tunnel at the junction of Ordnance Crescent – The Tunnel as now been reopened following armed officers being involved in an armed stop...
Woman arrested after two dead in Ilford
Police were called to a residential address in Tavistock Gardens, Ilford, at 4.24am on Sunday, 10 January, to reports of a disturbance. Officers attended along...
Fire crews from Three Counties tackle workshop engulfed in flames
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a garage in Elms Road Aldershot. 14 pumps are so far in attendence as Firefighters continue to tackle the fire and...