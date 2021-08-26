BREAKING HAMPSHIRE SOUTHAMPTON

Police are trying to locate wanted man Craig Ham, 28, from Southampton. Can you help or do you know his whereabouts?

Ham is wanted on recall to prison. On July 20, he failed to return to premises in Southampton where he was ordered to stay as part of his licence conditions.
He is originally from Southampton, and we believe he may still be in the Southampton area.
Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.
He is described as:
White
Approximately 5ft 7ins tall
Average build
Having mousey brown, short hair
If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but contact us on 999, quoting 44210287702.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please also dial 999 if a crime is in progress.
We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.