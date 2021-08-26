Nottinghamshire’s Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner were among those celebrating everything that is amazing about the county as its own dedicated day has been introduced

The Nottinghamshire flag was raised at County Hall this morning (Wednesday 25 August 2021) for the first ever ‘Nottinghamshire Day’, where residents and organisations were encouraged to celebrate all that is good in the city and county.

Virtual celebrations also took place and everyone was encouraged to participate on social media by sharing what they love about where they live using the hashtag #NottsDay.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “The county is undoubtedly a great place to live and work, and we are proud to be a part of that by serving our communities and ensuring our residents are safe.

“As well as this, Nottinghamshire has a lot to offer. From culture to outdoor spaces, night life, employment and education there really is something for everyone and so it’s only right that we’re able to recognise this.

“As Chief Constable and as a local resident it was a pleasure to be a part of the official celebrations and to raise the flag today.”

“It was a privilege to attend the flag raising event today at County Hall to celebrate our first ever county day here in Nottinghamshire.”

“Nottinghamshire is where I was born and grew up, and now have the honour of serving as the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner. I will continue to work to make Nottinghamshire safe, tackling the police and crime priorities that matter to you.”

“It is only fitting that we celebrate Nottinghamshire by having a dedicated county day – it truly is the best county!”