Emergency services called to London Heathrow after Plane is in collision with a tug

Fire crews were scrambled to London Heathrow just before 7pm on Wednesday evening following an incident involving an Iberian plane and a push back tug.

The plane had to abort takeoff after it was damaged. The A380 was surrounded by the emergency services at # HeathrowAirport Terminal 5 on Wednesday evening after being involved in a collision.

A tug used to push back aircraft from the stand is understood to have rolled into the plane causing serious damage whilst it was taxing to the main runway.

The passengers had to disembark and were returned to the gate.