The family of a much-loved man who died in a four-vehicle collision near Frant has paid tribute to him

Andy Hoyle, 36, sadly passed away on Wednesday (August 18) following the collision on the A267 at 11.11am.

His family said: “Andy was a beloved son, husband, father and brother who will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

“We ask that we are allowed time to grieve privately, as we continue to focus on supporting and caring for Andy’s son.”

Andy’s two-year-old son, who was also involved in the collision, remains in a critical but stable condition in a London hospital.

A 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for failing to stop after a road accident. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police investigating the collision continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward. They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any dash cam footage from the area around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Utility.