Woman violently head butted and attacked in Swanley

Witnesses are sought following allegations a woman was violently assaulted in Swanley.

It is reported the victim was headbutted and kneed in the head during an incident on Friday 20 August 2021, which took place in a children’s play area off Leechcroft Avenue.

The suspect, aged in his 40s and wearing dark clothing, is known to the victim. He is said to have carried out the assault at around 6.50pm, after following her from Swanley High Street. Police attended and carried out a search for the man, who remains outstanding.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who may have any other information to assist the investigation, is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/153566/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111or by using the online form on their website.