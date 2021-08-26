BREAKING EASTLEIGH HAMPSHIRE

Suspected drug driver arrested after crash in Eastleigh

Officers stopped a black Kia Rio suspected of being involved in drugs, on the A338, close to Southampton Airport Parkway around 1.10pm on Wednesday Police carried out a search of both the vehicle and the driver during which they located and seized a quantity of cash and suspected Class A drugs.
A 21-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
He has been questioned by officers and released under investigation while enquiries continue.