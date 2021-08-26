A drug dealer who sold cocaine in Thanet has been jailed for five years.

James O’Brien was arrested at the second of two warrants carried out by Kent Police officers at which drugs were found and seized.

The 36-year-old admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 23 August 2021 and was jailed the same day.

A warrant was carried out at O’Brien’s then home in Margate High Street on Monday 22 February following suspicions he was dealing drugs from the address.

He was not at the property, but officers found a large amount of cocaine, scales and around £6,000 in cash.

Officers, including special constables, then carried out a warrant at a property in Hereson Road, Broadstairs on Wednesday 21 July.

O’Brien and another man ran from the back door of the property as officers entered and were detained by a special constable before being arrested.

A search of the house led to a number of items being seized, including cash, mobile phones and white powder which, when tested, was found to be cocaine.

O’Brien’s phone contained messages which showed he had been drug dealing, including a message from a drug user unhappy with the quality of what they had been sold.

Detective Inspector Nigel Douglas, of East Kent Criminal Investigation Department, said: ‘Kent Police is determined to shut down drug dealing networks and bring those who profit from the misery of others before the courts.

‘O’Brien was committed to selling drugs which would have inevitably led to further crime and anti-social behaviour for the community and I am pleased this case has seen him taken off the streets of Thanet.’