Police were called at 11.15pm on Wednesday, 25 August to reports of a group fighting on Severnake Close, E14 near to the junction with Rothsway Walk.

As a woman approached the group, her dog ran toward the group fighting. One member of the group has then stabbed the dog.

The dog was taken to the vets and is currently receiving treatment.

No arrests, enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 referencing CAD 7895/25AUG.