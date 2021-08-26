Six fire engines and a Water Carrier are currently attending a large agricultural fire in Radford Semele
You may also like
Man who stole dead man’s car is jailed
An elaborate fraud in order to steal a luxury car has ended with a Canterbury man being jailed for over three years. In December 2016 Ozgur Gun wrote to...
Man remains in custody after woman plunges to her death A21
A 31-year-old man remains in custody after a woman who had been trapped in a blazing car fled from the vehicle and fell to her death over the parapet...
Five males were found hiding in the undergrowth they have arrested for illegal entry to the UK
Police officers responded to suspected cable theft in #Rainham on Saturday in the early hours. Officers from British Transport Police were supported by a...
Residents in Southampton are being urged to stay vigilant after two elderly residents received scam calls demanding money. A 73-year-old man from Millbrook...
Two People incredibly lucky following Helicopter Crash in Snodsbury
Ambulance crews have described two patients as ‘incredibly lucky’ after they walked away from a helicopter crash without serious injury this afternoon. West...
Detectives have released images of a man they would like to trace in relation to an alleged sexual assault onboard a bus in Haringey
Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to trace in relation to an alleged sexual assault onboard a bus in Haringey. At around 10:50am on...
Former Guilford Doctor jailed for 10 and half years after sexually assault patients
A former GP from Guildford who repeatedly abused his position to sexually assault patients at his surgery is facing 10 and a half years behind bars after he...
Teenager charged over Gillingham murder
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Gillingham have charged a teenage boy with his murder. The 17-year-old, from Barking, London, was arrested by...
Police Appeal Have you seen missing Marcus Alderson?
Police Appeal Have you seen missing Marcus Alderson? The 15-year-old was last seen in The Avenue area of Fareham at 10.20am on Friday 26th May. Police are...
The murder of Police Sergeant Matt Ratana has deeply shocked and saddened all of us in the Metropolitan Police as it has the whole Nation. Be assured, the Metropolitan Police will conduct a thorough and professional investigation into his murder
Detective Superintendent Nick Blackburn the Senior Investigating Officer leading the homicide investigation into the death of Police Sergeant Matt RATANA who...
Appeal for information following unexplained death of a 15-year-old boy in Kingston
Police were called at 6.59pm on Monday, 8 February, to reports of an unresponsive male found in Green Lane Recreation Ground, New Malden, near to the...
Armed Police Place Derby Road in Eastleigh on Lockdown following isolated incident
Armed police officers from Hampshire Constabulary have placed a road in Eastleigh on lockdown whilst they deal with with an “isolated incident”...
Cyclist fighting for his life after Portsdown Hill collision
A cyclist’s remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motorbike on Portsdown Hill near Portsmouth. The collision happened...
Bembridge lifeboat launched to rescue 26ft yacht with two crew onboard
Bembridge RNLI lifeboat was launched at 6.50pm this evening in response to a request from UK (Solent) Coastguard to locate and assist a 26ft yacht with engine...
Six Arrested for False imprisonment and Assault in Portsmouth but Police say its a Minor Incident
As firstly previously reported by UK News in Pictures, a house in Fratton was sealed off by police for two days following an incident which officers initially...
Two people have been charged in connection with a shooting near Bedford last weekend
Vitalis Boroviks, 25, and Kody Cox, 21, both from Rushden, have been charged with having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence. They have...
The Navy Bomb Disposal team from Portsmouth have been called to the Isle of Wight this evening following a find of a grenade by builders carrying out works...
A person has been convicted in relation to an incident in which a flag was burned at a protest in June
Astrophel Sang, 19 of Ravenhurst Street, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted arson at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday...
Four arrested after Swindon Landrover pursuit
Officers successfully pursued a silver Land Rover in the early hours of this morning after it failed to stop. A patrol attempted to stop the vehicle at the...
Ten year old boy rushed to hospital after taxi Collision
A ten year boy has been rushed to hospital after being hit by taxi in front of Selfridges in Oxford Street this evening we can reveal. The boy was...
The A21 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between the B2089 near Vinehall Street and A28 near Baldslow due to serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle
The A21 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between the B2089 near Vinehall Street and A28 near Baldslow due to serious collision involving a car and a...
Police Name Rider Killed in fatal Eastern Road Crash in Portsmouth
Police have named the rider who was sadly killed when he was in collision with a pickup this week [photoshelter-gallery g_id=”G0000j3yN4EYMbYI”...
Hampshire Air Ambulance called to the Isle of Wight
The lifesaving Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance has been called to the Isle of Wight following a request from the Islands ambulance service. The...
Two women in the Corsa were treated at the scene before being taken to a London hospital, where one of the casualties remains in a critical condition and other remains in a serious condition
Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision near Mereworth. At 6.50pm on Monday 12 July 2021, a white DAF articulated lorry was...