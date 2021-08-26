BREAKING HAMPSHIRE MISSING NORTHAMPTONSHIRE SOUTHAMPTON

Can you help police locate Missing 16-Year-Old Kieran Gardham from Northamptonshire

Kieran has not been seen since 20th August last seen in the Brixworth area and it is believed he may have travelled to the Southampton area.
Clothing is unknown for this Missing person he is described as 5’8, Slim Build,
If you have seen Kieran or know any information that might help locate him please call Northamptonshire police 101 and Quote Ref MPD1/2616/21