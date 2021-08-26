Can you help police locate Missing 16-Year-Old Kieran Gardham from Northamptonshire
Large Police present near Chatham Dock Yard following an incident
A large number of Police cars remain at Leviathan Way in Chatham this evening following a Police incident. A resident in a nearby property watched and...
A drug dealer found with a stash of class A drugs in his underwear has been jailed
Officers from the Southern Neighbourhood Support Team were carrying out regular patrols of the city on 5 May when they came across a blue Volvo parked up...
Littlehampton serial car thief who was arrested at the wheel of a stolen vehicle has been jailed
A serial car thief who was arrested at the wheel of a stolen vehicle has been jailed. Cobaine Holden travelled from West Sussex to steal three cars from...
Quick-thinking Police officers helped save the lives of residents in a block of flats in Harrow after a fire was reported nearby
Two quick-thinking officers helped save the lives of residents in a block of flats in Harrow after a fire was reported nearby. On Saturday, 7 March at 6.30pm...
Cyclist Knocked off their Bike near Portchester
A cyclist has been knocked off their pushbike this evening. The cyclist was riding their bike on the Fareham to Porchester Road. The incident happened just...
Regulator approves first Ventilator Challenge device
The first newly-adapted ventilator design from the government’s Ventilator Challenge has received regulatory approval and is ready to be sent to the NHS...
Third man charged with Hounslow murder
Detectives investigating a murder in Hounslow have charged a third man. Emeka Dawuda-Wodu, 18 of Netherwood Road, W14, was arrested on Friday, 10 January, and...
Isle of Wight families celebrate winning on Postcode Lottery in Shanklin
A Six-figured cheque was presented to one lucky Islander after they scooped a share of an incredible £3 million pound prizes with their postcode. PO30 1 was...
Police hunt Man after Teenage Girl is Grabbed and Sexual assaulted on Fareham Bus
Police have released an E-fit after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a bus in Fareham. The girl was sat on the bus when an unknown man put his arm...
Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances following a fatal collision in Ramsgate
Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Ramsgate. At around 3.45am on Thursday 18 June 2020, a collision involving a...
Government takes further action to support bus and lorry drivers who are keeping the country moving
Government takes further action to support bus and lorry drivers who are keeping the country moving Temporary change applies to drivers whose licences are due...
Gutted But Everyone Safe Shocking Pictures showing the Aftermath of Southsea Fire
The fire took hold at around 6am and has devastated the family business on Albert Road in Southsea. The Police and the fire service have launched an...
Can you help us find T’kaiyah Browne
He’s missing from the Stepney Area. Last seen on Monday at 3pm known to use public transport T’kaiyah was wearing Green T-shirt, Black Jeans Grey trainers...
Border policing officers from Kent Police have arrested a man after £50,000 cash was found hidden beneath the lining of his pickup truck
The 47-year-old man from Oldbury in the West Midlands was stopped at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Folkestone on the evening of Monday 31 May 2021. UK...
A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after he stalked and harassed his ex-partner over a period of ten months
Billy Griffiths, 28, of Ship Leopard Street, pleaded guilty to stalking from September 2019 to November 2020 He pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive...
Pensioner robbed and attacked in South Croydon
A man in his 70’s remains in hospital after a wicked and cruel attack that took place on Shirley Hill Oaks Avenue in South Croydon. Two black men wearing...
Crews managed to avoid a backdraft at the incident this morning.
A suspect has been arrested following two reported assaults in Dover
Kent Police was called at 12.10am on Thursday 8 July 2021 following a report of an altercation in London Road. Officers attended and it was reported that a man...
Thirty Fire Fighters from Royal Berkshire Fire And Rescue Service are currently battling to contain a woodland fire on the Reading Road in Burghfield this...
Stansted airport in Lock down over bomb scare
Stansted airport has evacuated over bomb scare this afternoon. The airport has been place don lock down. Airport Inspector Lee Devall blames the ‘selfish...
Appeal for witnesses to Maidstone assault
Investigators are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Maidstone. The incident happened between 4pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday 6 April 2021 as the victim was...
Man arrested after fatal fail to stop road death
Police are appealing for witnesses and footage of the events surrounding a fatal collision in Dagenham. Officers were called at 03:50hrs on Sunday, 15...
Coronavirus death toll has passed 20,000 after hundreds of new deaths overnight
The UK’s coronavirus death toll has passed 20,000 after a further 781 fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours. otal number of deaths for each...
Emergency services have been called to a serious crash in Godshill this afternoon The police and ambulance are responding to the crash happened at just before...