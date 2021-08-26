Thirteen dead with reports of a second explosion is possible as people urges to leave and take cover from Kabul Airport

A suicide bomber has blown himself up near one of the gates at Kabul Airport, causing a large number of casualties, officials and witnesses say. It follows earlier warnings about threats of an attack near the airport. The bomber has killed thirteen people and injured a number of US soliders

The incident happened on late Thursday afternoon while thousands of people – including many Afghan families – were trying to get onto flights to leave Afghanistan, where the Taliban has taken control.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. “We will provide additional details when we can.”



According to initial reports, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a sewage canal in the vicinity of Abbey Gate, which has been used by the UK and the U.S. It was reportedly followed by gunfire.

Photos that were taken near the site of the attack showed bloodied and injured people, at least 13 people injured at least 3 American citizens were among those injured, including U.S. Marines.

A baby – whose nationality was not immediately reported has also was killed.

The attack comes less than a day after the U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned of security threats outside the gates of Kabul Airport. It added that Americans at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, and North Gate “should leave immediately.”