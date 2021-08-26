A 35-year-old man from the New Forest area has been jailed for 18 weeks after being found guilty of a number of offences in relation to shoplifting incidents in Southampton.

Thomas Nathan Amos, aged 35, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of three counts of theft from a shop, one count of assault. These incidents occurred between Wednesday 4 and Monday 9 August 2021 at West Quay Shopping Centre in Southampton.

Southampton Magistrates Court heard yesterday (17 August) how Amos stole items totalling over £2,500 from John Lewis within West Quay Shopping Centre over the course of three separate occasions.

Amos was found guilty of these offences and was handed a sentence of eight weeks imprisonment on 17 August. He was also ordered not to enter any John Lewis store in England and Wales until 16 August 2022.

A previous suspended sentence was also activated by the judge, who sought to add a further 10 weeks imprisonment to Amos’ sentence.