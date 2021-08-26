BERMONDSEY BREAKING LONDON ROTHERHITHE

Lowlife scum have carried out an arson attack on the Bermondsey and Rotherhithe War Memorial

52 mins ago
On Tuesday 24th August 2021 in the early hours, the Bermondsey and Rotherhithe War Memorial was victim of an arson attack. Anyone with information regarding this disgraceful act should contact Police on 101 quoting reference 3022437/21