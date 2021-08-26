On Tuesday 24th August 2021 in the early hours, the Bermondsey and Rotherhithe War Memorial was victim of an arson attack. Anyone with information regarding this disgraceful act should contact Police on 101 quoting reference 3022437/21
Lowlife scum have carried out an arson attack on the Bermondsey and Rotherhithe War Memorial
Folkstone Street closed as Masonry Risk of falling
Tontine Street in Folkstone currently closed due to believed loose masonry at risk of falling off a building into the street by Jolsons Party Bar. Police h e...
Man fighting for his life after rush hour motorway crash
Police have been dealing with a serious injury collision between a Nissan Micra and a Mercedes Sprinter van at junction 3 of the M27 As a result all...
Two jailed for Post office Robbery in Northfleet
Two armed robbers who targeted businesses in Northfleet and Hartley have been jailed for more than ten years. Anthony Sweetman and Ben Medhurst were sentenced...
An injured dolphin found stranded on an Isle of Wight Beach has been put to sleep
An injured dolphin found stranded on an Isle of Wight has been put to sleep. The coastguard was alerted to the distressed animal on Hope Beach Thursday...
Meopham man jailed after guns and stolen Land Rover found at his address
A vehicle thief caught with six guns hidden at his home in Meopham has been jailed for 10 years and 10 months. Phillip Bailey, 32, was arrested on Tuesday 7...
Man Charged over A34 Minibus Crash
A driver will appear in court next month following a collision involving a minibus and a lorry on the A34. Lee Burdon, 20, of Tristram Avenue, Durham, has been...
St Blasius Summer Fete in Shanklin
All are being welcomed to the St Blasius Summer Fate on Thursday (26th July). The event will be taking place in the grounds of St Blasius Church on Church...
Man arrested after attacking female bus driver on the Isle of Wight
A man has been arrested by police after an allegation of assault has been made. The shaken woman who is understood to be a bus driver for Southern Vectis was...
Two burglars who pretended to be delivering pizza before forcing their way into an address in Faversham have been jailed
Two burglars who pretended to be delivering pizza before forcing their way into an address in Faversham have been jailed. Gary Westcott, of Denver Road...
Two security guards receive the Dyfed-Powys Police Special Recognition Award
On the second day of our Dyfed-Powys Police Annual Awards round-up, we recognise two security guards who received the force’s Special Recognition Award for...
Car well alight on the A3 near Petersfield
Two fire crews from Petersfield and Liphook have been called to a car ablaze on the busy A3. Crews are attending the fire near the Clanfield junction on the...
Police bail Third Woman following Double Stabbing in Portsmouth
Detectives investigating the assault of two men who were found in Somers Road with stab wounds on Friday, March 3, have bailed the third woman arrested. A 35...
Christopher Lane jailed for ten years in prison for domestic-related arson in St Helens
Detectives in St Helens are welcoming the sentencing of Christopher Lane for domestic-related arson and other offences which took place last year. 30-year-old...
Violent knife point robber who targeted young women and pensioner, 84, jailed for 35 years
A man who carried out a string of violent knifepoint robberies targeting young women and a woman aged 84, has been sentenced to 35 years in jail today Friday...
Road closed after Emergency services rushed to property in Tottenham North London
Police and Paramedics have been scrambled to Dowsett Road in North London this evening. The road has been closed and officer and paramedics are at a...
UPDATEDNearly 25,000 people have been tested in the UK for COVID-19
As of 9am on 8 March 2020, 23,513 people have been tested in the UK, of which 23,240 were confirmed negative and 273 were confirmed as positive. Two patients...
Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard
Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to the murder of Sarah Everard who went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in...
Man charged after allegedly coughing at a police officer Main article content
Officers investigating an incident where a man coughed at a police officer, claiming he had coronavirus, have charged a man. Joe Field aged 25, of Westerham...
Police Arson Probe of Southampton Bookshop sees one man arrested
Hampshire Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire ripped through a bookstore in Southampton city centre on...
Police Officer Dragged Along Road By Car As Driver With No Licence Fails To Stop
A man’s been arrested after a police officer was dragged along the road by a car when a driver attempted to flee police in Dorset. It happened whilst the ‘No...
Teenager rescued following cliff fall at Whitehaven
A fifteen-year-old boy has been flown to hospital after falling down cliffs at Salton Bay, Whitehaven. HM Coastguard received a call just after 7.10pm last...
Teenage girl murdered in Calne
Wiltshire police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a teenager in Calne. Police were called by the ambulance service to a residential address on...
Vehicle strike causes chaos on the Kent Railways as line is blocked
A lorry has hit the railway bridge on Seven Mile Lane between Teston Road and the A20. A road vehicle colliding with a bridge between West Malling and Borough...
Immigration officers detain 11 Albanian Nationals in Southampton Docks
Eleven immigrants thought to be from Albania were located today and have been detained after being found at Dock Gate 4 on Cunard Road in Southampton. This...