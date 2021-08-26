Two women who held another woman captive for five hours while forcing her to eat baby food and subjecting her to violent assaults that were filmed and put on social media, have been jailed

Toni Thompson, 26, and Phoebe Hing, 21, lured their 27-year-old victim to their flat in Harlesden before subjecting her to the degrading ordeal on 31 October 2019.

The victim was made to lick yoghurt from the floor, ingest washing up liquid, her face was sprayed with mould spray and food was poured over her head and face.

During the attack the victim was also punched, kicked and put in a cold shower whilst fully clothed. She was then made to vacuum the flat.

The assaults were filmed by a third defendant, Liam O’Neill, 22, who did not intervene or stop the attack. The videos were later posted on the defendants’ Snapchat accounts.

Five hours after the victim arrived at the flat, she was finally allowed leave. She was threatened with further violence if she told the police.

The victim did report the matter to police some days later.

O’Neill was arrested on 14 November 2019. Thompson was arrested ten days later on 24 November. When officers told her it related to an allegation of false imprisonment, she replied: “It’s not, as the girl never said she wanted to leave.”

Hing attended a police station on 3 December and was arrested. When asked if she cut the victim’s hair, she replied: “I don’t remember. How do we know she didn’t do that to herself?”

Today (Thursday, 26 August 2021) at Harrow Crown Court Thompson, Hing and O’Neill were each sentenced for their parts in the incident.

Thompson was sentenced to two years imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Hing was sentenced to two years imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. O’Neill was sentenced to two years imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to intentionally encouraging or assisting in the commission of an offence.

Raj Clare, from the CPS, said: “This was an unprovoked, cruel and sickening attack on a woman by people that she considered to be her friends. The entire horrific episode was aimed at bullying and humiliating the victim.

“The prosecution case included phone evidence of videos posted on Snapchat that showed exactly what took place that evening. Thompson and Hing took pleasure in controlling and degrading the victim. O’Neil was present the whole time and filmed some of these assaults – not once did he try to intervene and stop the abuse. His role during this incident was significant given the recording of the assault went viral on social media and caused psychological harm to the victim.

“The victim described that she was made to feel like an animal and the incident has left her traumatised. I would like to commend her for her bravery in reporting this crime and supporting these proceedings. I hope these convictions provide her with some measure of comfort.

“The CPS will always seek to bring prosecutions against those who break the law by conducting themselves in this vile way.”

An indefinite restraining order prohibiting the defendants from contacting the victim was also put in place.