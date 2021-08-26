Today is #InternationalDogDay. Getting a new pet is an exciting time, but be cautious of fake ads online

Police will prosecute breeders for fraud, mistreatment or theft of animals where there is evidence to do so.

Protect yourself against #PetFraud by Always purchase your pet from a registered breeder, or adopt through a registered charity Ensure the dog is older than 8 weeks old Research how much reputable breeders are selling puppies for Meet your new furry family member before making a payment. Follow RSPCA’s advice to protect yourself against #PetFraud and find a responsible breeder https://rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/dogs/puppy/breeder…