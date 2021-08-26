Four fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. No casualties were reported. An investigation into the cause was carried out at the scene, before leaving the duty of care with Kent Police.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a roof fire at a house in Bicknor Road, in Park Wood, Maidstone
You may also like
A man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a number of drugs offences
Amir Khan, aged 25, of Penn Road, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, one count of being concerned in...
I am not a dirty druggie scum bag
IN a supporters owns words: So I’m sitting at the bus stop waiting to go home from work, tested my blood sugar level and it was a little high so I sat...
Police confirm four stabbed two fighting for life in City of London Bloodbath
Police were alerted by London Ambulance Service at approximately 3.15am on Sunday, 2 August that two men had self-presented at a south London hospital with...
Fire Crews Battle Blaze at Law Society
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire in an office building in Chancery Lane in Holborn. It understood to be the offices of...
A man has been arrested after two officers were assaulted while responding to a report of a suspected burglary in Swindon
Police were called at around 5.10am this morning (07/08) following a number of suspicious incidents reported in the Homington Avenue area. These included a...
Police appeal after Police Officer Driven at by Motorbike
Detectives are appealing for information after an officer was injured when a motorbike was driven at him. Police were called on Tuesday, 17 April at 14:48hrs...
Witnesses are being sought following an attempted robbery in Gravesend town centre
A man is reported to have tried to steal a phone from a teenage boy at the junction of The Grove and Milton Street at around 11pm on Friday 14 February 2020...
Lake Man arrested by Police on Grooming Offences
Sixty nine year old Brian Thearle pictured from Lake on the Isle of Wight has been arrested by Police after an other successful sting by Wight Ranger. Brian...
Murder Four in London 2019 Sarah Ashraf
Sarah Ashraf, 35, was found strangled at a flat in East Ferry Road on the Isle of Dogs at 6.20pm on 5 January. Her brother Khalid Ashraf, 32, was charged with...
He was found lifeless and lying in the middle of the road
He was found lifeless and lying in the middle of the road. If you would like to donate to help Hook please see the link below. Or contact the vet...
The victim was treated for a laceration to his neck following the assault
A 24 year-old man has been charged following a serious assault in Portsmouth that left a 26 year-old man injured on Wednesday 30 September. The victim...
A prolific burglar has been jailed after he was found hiding in a summerhouse by a police dog named Goose
Terrence Winter was arrested in connection with an incident in Nutbourne Road, Pulborough, on Sunday 23 February. He stole a wallet from one car and...
Police are concerned for the safety of a West End man who is missing from his home. Forty year-old Ian Harvey is believed to be in a distressed and vulnerable...
Police have charged a man for dissemination of terrorist material
Ibrahim Anderson, 43, of Luton, Bedfordshire was today, Thursday 22 October, charged with ten counts of dissemination of terrorist publications contrary...
Teenager charged with Murder of Abiola Olalekan Akerele
An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Abiola Olalekan Akerele in Newham on 29 November. The name charged has been named as Rayhan Yasin...
Police on Isle of Wight Release Man on Bail after Cowes Murder Rap Probe
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police have confirmed that a man in his 60’s who was arrested for Murder has been released on bail pending further...
11-year ban for Birmingham director after obtaining close to £635,000 worth of government grants to plant forests in England
From January 2013, Pritesh Ladwa (33), from Sutton Coldfield, was the sole director of The Forest Project (TFP) Ltd. Incorporated in June 2010, The Forest...
UK Coastguard has issued a plea for parents to keep a close eye on their children at the beach this coming weekend after responding to 94 missing children...
Swan found shot in the neck in Thamesmead
Police want help identifying the person responsible for shooting a swan in the neck with an air gun. The injured bird was found at Southmere Lake in Thamesmead...
Six vehicle collision closes A3M Motorway
Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision, involving up to 6 vehicles, on the northbound A3 at Waterlooville...
Two males have been convicted of a series of knifepoint robberies in Edgware. They are Abdulahi Sharif Mohamed, 20, of Riverdene, Edgware and a 17-year-old...
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Lewisham that has resulted in a cyclist suffering life-threatening injuries
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Lewisham that has resulted in a cyclist suffering life-threatening injuries. The collision took place on...
Eleven People and Cats rescued following Southampton Flat Fire
Eleven People and Several cats have been led to safety after fire broke out in a ground-floor flat in Bitterne Southampton. The people living in the four...
Man charged after eight migrants found aboard a motor cruiser near Portsmouth
National Crime Agency officers have charged a 64-year-old man with facilitating illegal entry to the UK after discovering eight illegal migrants on a boat. NCA...