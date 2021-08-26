Two police community support officers have assisted in the arrest of a suspected Maidstone burglar

On Monday 23 August 2021, documentation was reported stolen from a car following an overnight break-in at an address in Bower Mount Road. At around the same time, a quantity of cash was also stolen from another car parked nearby.

A further burglary on the same night was reported at a house in Upper Fant Road. Property stolen included a television and bank cards, as well as a car from outside the premises.

The cards were later allegedly used to make and attempt to make fraudulent purchases and cash withdrawals at shops and petrol stations in the Tunbridge Wells area.

The following day, two PCSOs were on patrol in Maidstone town centre when they saw a man they suspected may be responsible for the overnight burglaries.

They alerted a police officer colleague who arrested him and seized a car key. The vehicle stolen from the burglary in Upper Fant Road was later located by patrols in Medway Street.

Terry Williams, of Fairmeadow, Maidstone, was charged with three burglaries, three thefts, 12 fraud offences, one count of interference with a vehicle and driving without insurance.

The 41-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 26 August.