Police have issued an image and are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man following a robbery in Ladbroke Grove

On Sunday, 25 July at approximately 19:35hrs, the male victim boarded the Route 452 bus near Kensal Rise heading towards Vauxhall and sat on the lower deck. The suspect boarded the bus a few stops later and sat next to the victim.

As the bus was in the Ladbroke Grove area, the suspect threatened the victim, demanded his phone and cash, and stole the items before exiting the bus.

Detective Inspector John Millward said: “If you recognise this man or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact police right away. It is vital we identify him.

“We believe he is a mixed raced male, age approximately 18 to 19 years old, approximately 5’10” tall, of slim build with black wavy shoulder length hair. No piece of information is insignificant and could help us in our investigation.”

Anyone who can identify him is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 referencing CAD 6213/25JUL2021.

To remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.