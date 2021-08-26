Police are appealing for information and dash cam footage after a motorcyclist died after a collision in Clapton Common, E5.

Police were called at approximately 4.15am on Saturday, 14 August to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle in Clapton Common and the junction of Castlewood Road, E5.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the 32-year-old rider, was taken to hospital for treatment, where he later died.

At this stage it is not thought any other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and would like to hear from any witnesses or anybody who has dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident.

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 02085974874, quoting CAD 1376/14Aug.