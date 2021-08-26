Have you seen Angel Cramp?

Angel, who is 17, is missing from her home in Kent and was last seen on August 22 in Hastings town centre, where she is believed to be sleeping rough in a tent.

She may also be in Margate.

Angel is white, with brown hair worn in a ponytail and was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a grey jumper with black stripes and Mickey Mouse on the front and black Chicago Bulls sliders.

Anybody who has seen Angel or has any information which could lead to her whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting serial 1454 of 22/08.