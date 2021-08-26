BREAKING KENT MAIDSTONE

Four fire engines responded to reports of a fire in the roof space of a single-storey extension to a home in Marsham Street, Maidstone

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used main jets and high-pressure hoses to tackle the fire. One home was severely damaged by the flames and another was affected by smoke and heat. There are no reports of any injuries and the cause, which is believed to be malicious, will be investigated with KFRS passing information to Kent Police.