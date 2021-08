Officers investigating the contamination of products at a number of west London supermarkets have charged a man.

Leoaai Elghareeb, 37 of Crabtree Lane, SW6 was charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 27 August.

The charges relate to incidents at supermarkets on Fulham Palace Road, on Wednesday, 25 August.