Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision between a car and a pedestrian in Hastings

Emergency services were called to St Helen’s Road at 4.10pm on August 25.

A Fiat Panda is reported to have collided with the pedestrian, a 78-year-old local woman, who was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to email: [email protected] quoting Operation Extase.