Witnesses are being urged to come forward following a fatal collision in Ashford

At around 5.05pm on Thursday 26 August 2021, a blue Ford Tourneo and a red Honda motorbike collided at the junction of Beaver Lane and Kither Road.

Kent Police officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a 21-year-old man who had been riding the motorbike was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In particular, they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either vehicle leading up to the collision, or who has dashcam footage of the vehicles in the moments before the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to make immediate contact with officers by calling the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or emailing [email protected] quoting reference AH/LB/086/21.