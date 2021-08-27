CCTV issued in racially motivated hate crime in Hackney

Police have issued an appeal and images to identify the men after a man was seriously assaulted in Hackney

On Sunday, 25 July, the victim, a 34-year-old man, had gone out for dinner and drinks in Shoreditch. Shortly after he left a venue on Brick Lane at approximately 03:30hrs, he was assaulted by three males and hit in the face with a metal object.

Due to the language used by the suspects, the incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Detectives from the Central East CID team launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV to identify the three suspects.

Detective Constable Caelen Matthewson-Davies, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent victim who was enjoying a night out in Shoreditch. The streets of London should be a safe place for people when they are out and there is absolutely no place for the violence that we saw here. CCTV showed these men walking around the street trying to start fights with people.

“I thank the victim for his support throughout the investigation – during what must have been an awful time. The victim suffered severe facial injuries and has had reconstructive surgery. He is also seriously emotionally traumatised and has been having panic attacks.

“Luckily the entire attack is captured on CCTV and we are appealing for the public’s help to trace the men pictured. If you recognise them, witnessed the incident or have any further information, please don’t hesitate to contact police.

“We stand against all incidents of racism and urge anyone impacted by crimes of this nature to urgently call the police. The Met continues to work to make the streets of London a safe place for all and remains dedicated to putting violent offenders behind bars.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4370/26Aug.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.