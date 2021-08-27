Do you recognise the man in this picture?

Police want to identify him as part of an investigation into an assault that took place in Ryde in the early hours of Sunday 15 August.

Shortly after 2.05am, a 16-year-old boy was approached by a man unknown to him on the corner of Union Street and Cross Street, outside of the Yorkshire Building Society.

He was then assaulted causing injuries to his jaw. He was transported to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth for treatment and has since been discharged.

We would like to speak to the man pictured, wearing a white T-shirt, full sleeve tattoo on his right arm and tattoos on his left arm.

If you know this person, please call 101 quoting reference 44210324502, or tell us online : https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.