Officers investigating an incident involving anti-Semitic abuse in Bournemouth are issuing an image of two men they would like to speak to

The incident occurred at around 3.55pm on Tuesday 3 August 2021 at Front Bike Hire on Bournemouth seafront, to the east of Bournemouth Pier. Two men aged in their 30s were enquiring about renting some bikes when they were the subject of anti-Semitic abuse by two other men, who were just returning their bikes to the location.

Police Constable Olivia Galliver, of Bournemouth police, said: “Dorset Police takes all forms of hate crime very seriously and we are carrying out a full investigation to try and identify the men involved in this incident.

“I am issuing an image of two people we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries and would urge anyone with information as to their identity to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210129860. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.