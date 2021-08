Ramel Appleby, 22, of Tyrwhitt Road, London, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

He was arrested at an address in London on Monday (24/08) following a joint investigation by officers from Wiltshire Police’s Operation Fortitude team and the Metropolitan Police.

He appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court yesterday (26/08) and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance next month.