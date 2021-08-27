A jail term has been imposed on a man found with equipment to make methylamphetamine at his home near Dover

Edward King’s property in St Margaret’s at Cliffe was searched after he was found with blank credit cards in March 2021.

As well as further blank credit cards, which could be used for fraud, officers found chemicals for use in making the illegal drug commonly known as ‘crystal meth’ and a taser.

King later admitted charges of possession of articles for use in fraud, possession of an electrical incapacitation device and attempted production of a class A drug.

The 32-year-old, of Chapel Lane, St Margaret’s at Cliffe, was jailed for two years and eight months at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 25 August.

The investigation started after Kent Police was called to a disturbance in Dover on Saturday 20 March 2021 and King was found at the scene and searched.

Officers found three blank credit cards in his wallet, which had pin numbers handwritten on them. Officers suspected the cards were to be used fraudulently and King was arrested.

As part of their enquiries, officers then carried out a search of his home where a large number of items were seized as part of a wider investigation.

Further blank credit cards were found, along with an illegal taser and computers that showed King had been accessing the dark web.

Printed documents were also found which gave instructions on how to prepare methylamphetamine, as well as a number of chemicals used in the production process.

Kent Police’s Detective Inspector Maxine Harris said: ‘King has failed to fully explain what he was doing with the various items found at his home, however, everything we have found suggests he was planning to produce the illegal drug to make money.

‘Methylamphetamine and other class A drugs inevitably lead to further crime and anti-social behaviour for Kent’s communities and I’m pleased this investigation has stopped such substances being sold to vulnerable drug users in the area.

‘The blank credit cards and taser seized show King’s criminality extended beyond the world of drugs and I am pleased he has now been removed from the streets of Dover.

‘The message from this case for anyone else who considers getting involved in internet-inspired offences is that a jail term awaits you if you do.’