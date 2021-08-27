Police appeal after brawl near Swindon town centre

Police are looking to speak to anyone who was out in Swindon town centre in the early hours of Saturday 14th August (14/08) and saw a number of fights take place in Bridge Street. They happened between 2.55am and 3.20am when a group of men assaulted a number of people in the area, resulting in a man and a woman being knocked out after being kicked in the head and another man who suffered a serious injury to his eye. We know that the man photographed in the white t-shirt, jeans and white trainers was injured as a result of the fight and we’d like to hear from him. Three men are wanted in connection with these incidents. Two have already been identified and we’d like to identify the third man who is wearing the grey cap. The three men in the final picture are being treated as witnesses and we’d like to hear from them as well and also anyone else who was a witness to these events. Inspector Colin Conway said: “It might seem normal for some people to expect there to be fighting at the end of a night out but this type of behaviour, especially kicking people in the head is completely unacceptable and not something we’ll tolerate in Wiltshire. “A number of people were injured and it’s ruined their night”. “I know that there were witnesses to the fighting so if you saw it or were a victim of an assault, I’m asking you to come forward” You can report online or call us on 101 quoting reference 54210079148. You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.